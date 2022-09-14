Kiera Hogan On Not Being Asked Back For The New Season Of WOW: Women of Wrestling

Kiera Hogan recently did a virtual signing with Captain's Corner, where she expressed her understanding of not being included in the new season of WOW: Women of Wrestling.

“Such good times. To be perfectly honest, I’m kind of upset we didn’t get called back for these new seasons. I don’t know why. We’re the forever champions, I don’t care what anybody says. We’re the forever champions. It’s so special. I was with WOW a year or two years before they signed my girlfriend Diamante as Adrenaline. We were Fire and Adrenaline at WOW. I loved tagging with her and being this cute babyface, superhero tag team. It was so much fun. The experience was fun. All the matches we had were fun. All the girls we got to work with, pro wrestlers and not pro wrestlers. It was a really fun experience. Like I said, I’m really upset we didn’t get a callback this season. It is what it is. I’m still fire. I’m still rocking the flames. I’m fire regardless.”