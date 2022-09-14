WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matt Cardona Talks About His Short Stint In AEW, His Role In "The Last Match" & More

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 14, 2022

Matt Cardona Talks About His Short Stint In AEW, His Role In "The Last Match" & More

Matt Cardona was recently interviewed by Slam Wrestling and spoke briefly of his time in AEW.

“You watch that cup of coffee I had in AEW, and while I look great, had great matches, sold a ton of merch, what was that? And I don’t regret it one bit, right? Because that’s how you learn. That’s how you grow, that’s how you adapt. So, I didn’t get signed to AEW, and it forced me to go out there and continue to do other things, which led me to GCW.”

Cardona smoothly transitioned into his current role in GCW- both in his career and in this conversation.

“I don’t regret that AEW didn’t work out. At the time it sucked, you know? At the time, it was like, I was bummed out. Like, ‘Hey everyone else is getting signed, how come I’m not?’ But it all worked out for the best because I found Impact, which got my confidence back. And once I found GCW and did all that stuff with Nick Gage and had the death match, just everything turned around.”

On his role as Alexander Swagger in the stage show The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical:

“I compare him to like the best, cocky ’80s heels combined, you know? Macho Man Randy Savage, Ravishing Rick Rude. I’m like, ‘Well, I can kind of pull that off,’ and is it really acting because that’s kind of like my current wrestling character? I’m just reading some lines, wearing a different outfit.”

IMPACT Wrestling Star Matt Cardona Crowned The First-Ever Wrestling Showcase Champion

The Wrestling Showcase recently announced that former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Matt Cardona was crowned the promotion [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 10, 2022 12:56PM

Source: slamwrestling.net
Tags: #aew #gcw #matt cardona

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78487/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer