Matt Cardona Talks About His Short Stint In AEW, His Role In "The Last Match" & More

Matt Cardona was recently interviewed by Slam Wrestling and spoke briefly of his time in AEW.
“You watch that cup of coffee I had in AEW, and while I look great, had great matches, sold a ton of merch, what was that? And I don’t regret it one bit, right? Because that’s how you learn. That’s how you grow, that’s how you adapt. So, I didn’t get signed to AEW, and it forced me to go out there and continue to do other things, which led me to GCW.”
Cardona smoothly transitioned into his current role in GCW- both in his career and in this conversation.
“I don’t regret that AEW didn’t work out. At the time it sucked, you know? At the time, it was like, I was bummed out. Like, ‘Hey everyone else is getting signed, how come I’m not?’ But it all worked out for the best because I found Impact, which got my confidence back. And once I found GCW and did all that stuff with Nick Gage and had the death match, just everything turned around.”
On his role as Alexander Swagger in the stage show The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical:
“I compare him to like the best, cocky ’80s heels combined, you know? Macho Man Randy Savage, Ravishing Rick Rude. I’m like, ‘Well, I can kind of pull that off,’ and is it really acting because that’s kind of like my current wrestling character? I’m just reading some lines, wearing a different outfit.”
⚡ IMPACT Wrestling Star Matt Cardona Crowned The First-Ever Wrestling Showcase Champion
The Wrestling Showcase recently announced that former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling Star Matt Cardona was crowned the promotion [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 10, 2022 12:56PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com