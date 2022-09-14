Matt Cardona Talks About His Short Stint In AEW, His Role In "The Last Match" & More

Matt Cardona was recently interviewed by Slam Wrestling and spoke briefly of his time in AEW.

“You watch that cup of coffee I had in AEW, and while I look great, had great matches, sold a ton of merch, what was that? And I don’t regret it one bit, right? Because that’s how you learn. That’s how you grow, that’s how you adapt. So, I didn’t get signed to AEW, and it forced me to go out there and continue to do other things, which led me to GCW.”

Cardona smoothly transitioned into his current role in GCW- both in his career and in this conversation.

“I don’t regret that AEW didn’t work out. At the time it sucked, you know? At the time, it was like, I was bummed out. Like, ‘Hey everyone else is getting signed, how come I’m not?’ But it all worked out for the best because I found Impact, which got my confidence back. And once I found GCW and did all that stuff with Nick Gage and had the death match, just everything turned around.”

On his role as Alexander Swagger in the stage show The Last Match: A Pro-Wrestling Rock Musical: