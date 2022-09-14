WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mick Foley Discusses Whether Or Not Media Scrums Are Good For Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 14, 2022

Mick Foley Discusses Whether Or Not Media Scrums Are Good For Wrestling

Mick Foley was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston, where he spoke about media scrums in pro wrestling.

“I would have loved to have the opportunity to address the media after the matches, I think it’s something that had been missing. Now, of course, the latest one in AEW turned out a little unusual in a way that might not be good for business but I like the idea of Roman Reigns talking to the press after a big victory, I think it gives that added touch to what we do.”

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #aew #mick foley #cm punk

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78486/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer