Mick Foley Discusses Whether Or Not Media Scrums Are Good For Wrestling

Mick Foley was recently interviewed by NBC Sports Boston, where he spoke about media scrums in pro wrestling.

“I would have loved to have the opportunity to address the media after the matches, I think it’s something that had been missing. Now, of course, the latest one in AEW turned out a little unusual in a way that might not be good for business but I like the idea of Roman Reigns talking to the press after a big victory, I think it gives that added touch to what we do.”