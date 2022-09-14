Jim Duggan: "I'm Cancer-Free. Thank The Lord."

Jim Duggan was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc's Nick Hausman, where he spoke about his battle with prostate cancer.

“I had my prostate taken out last October and I thought hopefully that had taken care of everything, but I got another PSA test, found out that the cancer was still in me. I was very disappointed to say the least. I was really down for a little while but had to go back in and get radiation. I did eight weeks of radiation treatment, but came out, and rang the bell. I’m cancer-free, thank the Lord.”

When asked about chemotherapy:

“Thank goodness I didn’t have to do that. Chemo is so much worse than radiation. Radiation was almost like an X-ray. You hardly felt anything, you didn’t hear anything.”

On the importance of early detection: