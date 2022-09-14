WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jim Duggan: "I'm Cancer-Free. Thank The Lord."

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 14, 2022

Jim Duggan was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc's Nick Hausman, where he spoke about his battle with prostate cancer.

“I had my prostate taken out last October and I thought hopefully that had taken care of everything, but I got another PSA test, found out that the cancer was still in me. I was very disappointed to say the least. I was really down for a little while but had to go back in and get radiation. I did eight weeks of radiation treatment, but came out, and rang the bell. I’m cancer-free, thank the Lord.”

When asked about chemotherapy:

“Thank goodness I didn’t have to do that. Chemo is so much worse than radiation. Radiation was almost like an X-ray. You hardly felt anything, you didn’t hear anything.”

On the importance of early detection:

“I know it’s a terrifying deal for me and my whole family when everybody hears that, but early detection can save your life. This is my second bout with very aggressive cancers and I’m here to talk about it. So, get your physical, folks.”

