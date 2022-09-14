XFL Finalizes Coaching and Football Operations Staffs For Eight Teams

The XFL has announced that it has finalized the coaching and football operations staffs for the league’s eight teams.

NEW YORK – September 13, 2022 – The XFL today announced it has finalized coaching staff and other key positions for its eight teams ahead of the League’s kickoff in February 2023. The coaching staff will continue to actively scout potential players in preparation of the XFL Draft in November 2022 and begin game planning for the 2023 season. All names and head coach pairings can be found below.

“We’re excited to welcome these incredible football minds to the XFL as we continue to build each team’s staff with best-in-class professionals who will help us build our League from the ground up and deliver an exciting, dynamic football experience for fans,” said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL. “We look forward to each of these individuals being a key component in the development and successful execution of our 2023 season.”

The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023 in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Season ticket deposits are available online for all teams at XFL.com/tickets.

XFL Arlington

Head Coach: Bob Stoops

Director of Team Operations: Matt McMillen

Director of Player Personnel: Rick Mueller

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Jon Hayes

Co-Offensive Coordinator: Chuck Long

Running Backs: Reggie Davis

Offensive Line/Special Teams: Jon Himebauch

Tight Ends/Special Teams: Scott Spurrier

Co-Defensive Coordinator: Jay Hayes

Co-Defensive Coordinator: Tim Lewis

Linebackers: Bill Sheridan

Cornerbacks: Marvin Sanders

Quality Control: Michael George

Equipment Manager: Blake Kuenzi

Video Manager: Chris Crooks

XFL Houston

Head Coach: Wade Phillips

Director of Team Operations: Danielle Lee

Director of Player Personnel: Marc Lillibridge

Offensive Coordinator: AJ Smith

Wide Receivers: Payton Pardee

Offensive Line: Andre Gurode

Running Backs: John Estes

Offensive Quality Control: Marvin Williams

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Stewart

Defensive Line: Bill Johnson

Linebackers: AJ Reisig

Defensive Backs: Morgan Ford

Special Teams: Greg McMahon

Athletic Trainer: Joe Resendez

Video Manager: Brian Martin

Equipment Manager: Jared Mostowsky

XFL Orlando

Head Coach: Terrell Buckley

Director of Team Operations: Patrick Austin

Director of Player Personnel: Larry Lee

Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs: Robert Ford

Assistant Head Coach: Lamar Thomas

Quarterbacks: Shane Matthews

Offensive Line: Keith Wagner

Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks: Tony Carter

Defensive Line: Ty Warren Linebackers: Mark Snyder

Safeties: Ronnie Lee

Athletic Trainer: Rachel Sharpe

Equipment Manager: Bobby Monica

Video Manager: Ben Lawson

XFL Las Vegas

Head Coach: Rod Woodson

Director of Team Operations: Temeko Richardson

Director of Player Personnel: Joey Clinkscales

Wide Receivers: Ray Sherman

Tight Ends: Charlie Eger

Defensive Coordinator: Cris Dishman

Defensive Backs: Darren Perry

Linebackers: Dr. Jen Welter

Offensive Line: Bob Wylie

Quality Control: Franco Arellanos

Athletic Trainer: Justin Bland

Equipment Manager: Bob Wick

Video Manager: Brendan Taylor

XFL San Antonio

Head Coach: Hines Ward

Director of Team Operations: Jose Jefferson

Director of Player Personnel: Will Lewis

Offensive Coordinator: Jamie Elizondo

Quarterbacks: Josh Neiswander

Running Backs: Jimmie Johnson

Offensive Line: Pete Mangurian

Defensive Coordinator: Jim Herrmann

Defensive Line: Paul Spicer

Linebackers: Joey Porter

Defensive Backs: Corey Chamblin

Assistant Defensive Backs: Derrius Bell

Tight Ends/Special Teams: Scott Boone

Athletic Trainer: Robert Roche

Equipment Manager: Cortez Robinson

Video Manager: Chris Miller

XFL Seattle

Head Coach: Jim Haslett

Director of Team Operations: Pat Mathews

Director of Player Personnel: Randy Mueller

Offensive Coordinator: June Jones

Quarterbacks: Dan Morrison

Offensive Line: Dennis McKnight

Running Backs: Wes Suan

Wide Receivers/Special Teams: Ty Knott

Defensive Coordinator: Ron Zook

Defensive Line/Front Seven: Chip Garber

Linebackers: Matt Fleischacker

Defensive Backs: Mike Gillhamer

Safeties/Quality Control: Aaron McGinty

Athletic Trainer: Scottie Patton

Equipment Manager: Trevor Pueblo

Video Manager: Drew Scharenbroch

XFL St. Louis

Head Coach: Anthony Becht

Director of Team Operations: Anastasia Ali

Director of Player Personnel: Dave Boller

Offensive Coordinator: Bruce Gradkowski

Running Backs: Art Valero

Wide Receivers: Ricky Proehl

Offensive Line: Pat Perles

Offensive Line Assistant: Mark Lee

Defensive Coordinator: Donnie Abraham

Defensive Line: La’Roi Glover

Linebackers: Dave Steckel

Athletic Trainer: Eric Avila

Equipment Manager: Todd Hewitt

Video Manager: Sean Hollister

XFL Washington D.C.

Head Coach: Reggie Barlow

Director of Team Operations: Stacie Johnson

Director of Player Personnel: Von Hutchins

Offensive Coordinator: Fred Kaiss

Wide Receivers: Alvance Robinson

Tight Ends: Cody Crills

Quarterbacks: Shannon Harris

Offensive Line: Russ Ehrenfeld

Defensive Coordinator: Gregg Williams

Defensive Line: Jeremy Watkins

Defensive Backs: Vernon Dean

Special Teams/Linebackers: Jamie Sharper

Quality Control: Deion Harris

Athletic Trainer: Chris Lacsamana

Equipment Manager: VanDyke Jones

Video Manager: Caleb Studivant