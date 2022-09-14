XFL Finalizes Coaching and Football Operations Staffs For Eight Teams

The XFL has announced that it has finalized the coaching and football operations staffs for the league’s eight teams.
NEW YORK – September 13, 2022 – The XFL today announced it has finalized coaching staff and other key positions for its eight teams ahead of the League’s kickoff in February 2023. The coaching staff will continue to actively scout potential players in preparation of the XFL Draft in November 2022 and begin game planning for the 2023 season. All names and head coach pairings can be found below.
“We’re excited to welcome these incredible football minds to the XFL as we continue to build each team’s staff with best-in-class professionals who will help us build our League from the ground up and deliver an exciting, dynamic football experience for fans,” said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL. “We look forward to each of these individuals being a key component in the development and successful execution of our 2023 season.”
The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023 in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. Season ticket deposits are available online for all teams at XFL.com/tickets.
XFL Arlington
Head Coach: Bob Stoops
Director of Team Operations: Matt McMillen
Director of Player Personnel: Rick Mueller
Co-Offensive Coordinator: Jon Hayes
Co-Offensive Coordinator: Chuck Long
Running Backs: Reggie Davis
Offensive Line/Special Teams: Jon Himebauch
Tight Ends/Special Teams: Scott Spurrier
Co-Defensive Coordinator: Jay Hayes
Co-Defensive Coordinator: Tim Lewis
Linebackers: Bill Sheridan
Cornerbacks: Marvin Sanders
Quality Control: Michael George
Equipment Manager: Blake Kuenzi
Video Manager: Chris Crooks
XFL Houston
Head Coach: Wade Phillips
Director of Team Operations: Danielle Lee
Director of Player Personnel: Marc Lillibridge
Offensive Coordinator: AJ Smith
Wide Receivers: Payton Pardee
Offensive Line: Andre Gurode
Running Backs: John Estes
Offensive Quality Control: Marvin Williams
Defensive Coordinator: Brian Stewart
Defensive Line: Bill Johnson
Linebackers: AJ Reisig
Defensive Backs: Morgan Ford
Special Teams: Greg McMahon
Athletic Trainer: Joe Resendez
Video Manager: Brian Martin
Equipment Manager: Jared Mostowsky
XFL Orlando
Head Coach: Terrell Buckley
Director of Team Operations: Patrick Austin
Director of Player Personnel: Larry Lee
Offensive Coordinator/Running Backs: Robert Ford
Assistant Head Coach: Lamar Thomas
Quarterbacks: Shane Matthews
Offensive Line: Keith Wagner
Defensive Coordinator/Cornerbacks: Tony Carter
Defensive Line: Ty Warren Linebackers: Mark Snyder
Safeties: Ronnie Lee
Athletic Trainer: Rachel Sharpe
Equipment Manager: Bobby Monica
Video Manager: Ben Lawson
XFL Las Vegas
Head Coach: Rod Woodson
Director of Team Operations: Temeko Richardson
Director of Player Personnel: Joey Clinkscales
Wide Receivers: Ray Sherman
Tight Ends: Charlie Eger
Defensive Coordinator: Cris Dishman
Defensive Backs: Darren Perry
Linebackers: Dr. Jen Welter
Offensive Line: Bob Wylie
Quality Control: Franco Arellanos
Athletic Trainer: Justin Bland
Equipment Manager: Bob Wick
Video Manager: Brendan Taylor
XFL San Antonio
Head Coach: Hines Ward
Director of Team Operations: Jose Jefferson
Director of Player Personnel: Will Lewis
Offensive Coordinator: Jamie Elizondo
Quarterbacks: Josh Neiswander
Running Backs: Jimmie Johnson
Offensive Line: Pete Mangurian
Defensive Coordinator: Jim Herrmann
Defensive Line: Paul Spicer
Linebackers: Joey Porter
Defensive Backs: Corey Chamblin
Assistant Defensive Backs: Derrius Bell
Tight Ends/Special Teams: Scott Boone
Athletic Trainer: Robert Roche
Equipment Manager: Cortez Robinson
Video Manager: Chris Miller
XFL Seattle
Head Coach: Jim Haslett
Director of Team Operations: Pat Mathews
Director of Player Personnel: Randy Mueller
Offensive Coordinator: June Jones
Quarterbacks: Dan Morrison
Offensive Line: Dennis McKnight
Running Backs: Wes Suan
Wide Receivers/Special Teams: Ty Knott
Defensive Coordinator: Ron Zook
Defensive Line/Front Seven: Chip Garber
Linebackers: Matt Fleischacker
Defensive Backs: Mike Gillhamer
Safeties/Quality Control: Aaron McGinty
Athletic Trainer: Scottie Patton
Equipment Manager: Trevor Pueblo
Video Manager: Drew Scharenbroch
XFL St. Louis
Head Coach: Anthony Becht
Director of Team Operations: Anastasia Ali
Director of Player Personnel: Dave Boller
Offensive Coordinator: Bruce Gradkowski
Running Backs: Art Valero
Wide Receivers: Ricky Proehl
Offensive Line: Pat Perles
Offensive Line Assistant: Mark Lee
Defensive Coordinator: Donnie Abraham
Defensive Line: La’Roi Glover
Linebackers: Dave Steckel
Athletic Trainer: Eric Avila
Equipment Manager: Todd Hewitt
Video Manager: Sean Hollister
XFL Washington D.C.
Head Coach: Reggie Barlow
Director of Team Operations: Stacie Johnson
Director of Player Personnel: Von Hutchins
Offensive Coordinator: Fred Kaiss
Wide Receivers: Alvance Robinson
Tight Ends: Cody Crills
Quarterbacks: Shannon Harris
Offensive Line: Russ Ehrenfeld
Defensive Coordinator: Gregg Williams
Defensive Line: Jeremy Watkins
Defensive Backs: Vernon Dean
Special Teams/Linebackers: Jamie Sharper
Quality Control: Deion Harris
Athletic Trainer: Chris Lacsamana
Equipment Manager: VanDyke Jones
Video Manager: Caleb Studivant
