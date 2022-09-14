Preview For Tonight's AEW Dynamite - The AEW World Championship Tournament Semifinals

AEW returns to TBS with a new edition of Dynamite which will broadcast from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York.
Set for tonight's two-hour AEW on TBS is the latest developments in the ongoing Grand Slam Tournament Of Champions to crown the new AEW Champion.
Featured in action is Jon Moxley vs. Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson to determine who faces off for the vacant AEW World Title next week. Also scheduled is Dr. Britt Baker & Serena Deeb vs. Athena & Toni Storm, as well as appearances by new AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle and ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia.
⚡ AEW Dark Wrestler Signs Contract With Company
AEW has signed "22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal" according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear what [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 14, 2022 02:22PM
