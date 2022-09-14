Update On WWE Title Belts Being Redesigned

We recently reported that @BeltFanDan noted that Triple H had plans to change the design of some of the WWE title belts.

In an update, Dan tweeted that new designs for both the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles are currently in production:

"New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women’s tag style on colored straps. Women’s belts getting colored backing soon."

Women's belts getting colored backing soon. — Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) September 13, 2022

