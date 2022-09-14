Update On WWE Title Belts Being Redesigned

We recently reported that @BeltFanDan noted that Triple H had plans to change the design of some of the WWE title belts.
In an update, Dan tweeted that new designs for both the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles are currently in production:
"New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women’s tag style on colored straps. Women’s belts getting colored backing soon."
New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women's tag style on colored straps.— Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan) September 13, 2022
Women's belts getting colored backing soon.
⚡ "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Opens Up About Decision To Retire At 38 Years Old
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently interviewed by Bill Apter of SportsKeeda Wrestling, where he discussed his decision to retire from pr [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 13, 2022 05:13PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com