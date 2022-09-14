WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Update On WWE Title Belts Being Redesigned

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2022

We recently reported that @BeltFanDan noted that Triple H had plans to change the design of some of the WWE title belts.

In an update, Dan tweeted that new designs for both the men’s and women’s Tag Team Titles are currently in production:

"New WWE Tag belts are described to me as being the existing design, dual plated, black strap and having a stacked, large WWE logo in the center. They also have the OLD never used tags which are the women’s tag style on colored straps. Women’s belts getting colored backing soon."

Source: @BeltFanDan
Tags: #wwe #raw #smackdown

