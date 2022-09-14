WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Dark Wrestler Signs Contract With Company

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 14, 2022

AEW has signed "22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal" according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear what type of contract has been signed.

The report reveals that when promoters reach out to book her it has to be approved by All Elite Wrestling.

She has mainly worked on AEW Dark.

Tags: #aew #skye blue

