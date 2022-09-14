AEW Dark Wrestler Signs Contract With Company

AEW has signed "22-year old Skye Blue is under some sort of All Elite Wrestling deal" according to Fightful Select. It remains unclear what type of contract has been signed.
The report reveals that when promoters reach out to book her it has to be approved by All Elite Wrestling.
She has mainly worked on AEW Dark.
⚡ Chris Jericho Reveals The Uncertainty Of When AEW Was First Starting Up
Chris Jericho recently spoke on his Talk is Jericho podcast about his decision to join AEW when it first started. “When the idea ca [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 14, 2022 09:43AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com