Freddie Prinze Jr. On Why Today's Generation Might Not See Eye-To-Eye With CM Punk's Philosophy

On the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. spoke about the challenging of older wrestlers trying to relate to younger generations.
“My wife and I both have external businesses that we run beyond like acting and things like that, and I know her partners and her had a very difficult time working with the younger generation, with millennials, right, they just didn’t understand the way their brains worked, and I remember everything was, they want everything too easy, they want less hours and more money, and I still for whatever reason had a very clear image in my head of the older generation bitching about my generation when I was younger, and so my philosophy is, this is just how it’s always been."
He then transitioned into CM Punk, and how the younger generation might not agree with his philosophy.
“And if you listen to what CM Punk said in the beginning, he said, I can’t wait to work with this next generation, this young talent out here, and give them the spotlight they need. Now he went in there with that intention in mind, but when you see how different that other generation thinks, and what kind of stories they want to tell, and how different it is than what you want to do, and when your body won’t allow you to tell the stories that they told when you were in your prime, and you start getting hurt all the time trying to prove a philosophy, it’s hard for that younger generation to buy into your philosophy even more. They’re like, he’s talking about us working and gonna get hurt and he’s hurt every match he’s in.”
