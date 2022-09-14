Jessie Godderz Announced As The New Host Of Whacked Out Sports

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Jessie Godderz has announced via his Twitter account that he will be the new host of the FOX series Whacked Out Sports.
You can read the tweet below, which features a promotional graphic.
BREAKING...— Mr. PEC-Tacular®️ (@MrPEC_Tacular) September 14, 2022
I'm HONORED & THRILLED to announce I'm joining the Legendary WHACKED OUT SPORTS franchise as HOST of the new series WHACKED OUT!
WHACKED OUT SPORTS has aired on FOX since 2006.
WHACKED OUT is now truly PEC-Tacular!@whackedoutworld @WilliamShatner @JeffTimmons pic.twitter.com/JObZIDzOa8
