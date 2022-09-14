Mia Yim Explains Her Decision To Join IMPACT Wrestling

Mia Yim was recently a guest on Straight Talk Wrestling, where she spoke about making the decision to sign with IMPACT Wrestling.

“So the thing that I always tell people, even though me and Keith are together, we are our own separate brands. I never wanted to be one of those couples that are like, ‘If you book my husband, you have to book me’ or vice versa, or we’re a package deal. We’re not like that, so it’s like babe, you go do what you gotta go do. In my opinion, Keith is a much bigger star than I am, and I’m completely okay with that. I’m gonna go do me and do whatever I wanna do. So I’ve always wanted, like after getting released, IMPACT was the only thing on my mind, just because that’s kind of where I started to flourish. Like my first experience on TV was IMPACT, and then all my friends are there, Gail is there. I’ve gotten real close with Scott. So for me, it was more so trying to get this [points to head] under control and teaching myself that I can wrestle and I am okay in the ring. It’s more of a mental obstacle for me where I knew that IMPACT was going to give me that comfortability and the trust to just be like hey, we’re here for you, we’re gonna help you with whatever you need. This is your platform, go do what you know you can do, without any hesitation."

Yim continued.

"The first couple matches, I’m a perfectionist so I’m like I know this wasn’t perfect, but was it okay? Just kind of second-guessing everything. But then the more it was like, you’re doing great. Keep listening to the crowd, go do what you gotta do, like you’re doing awesome, and we’re happy with it. It was a confidence thing for me more so than getting a wider platform or money or anything like that. It was just, I needed IMPACT, and I told Gail this from the jump, that like my mental is not where I wanted it to be, and I knew that they could get me back on track."

