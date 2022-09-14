Lucha Bros vs. Briscoe Brothers Removed From WW25 Card, Both Teams Still Competing In Different Matches, Eddie Kingston Coming Also

Warrior Wrestling has announced that the match between the Lucha Bros and the Briscoes has been taken off of the card for WW25.

The post on Twitter reads:

“After consultation from our friends at ROH and AEW, we have agreed to alter our card for Warrior Wrestling 25. The Lucha Brothers and the Briscoe Brothers will both still be competing, but they will no longer be facing one another. They will each compete in separate matches. BUT…..AEW will be sending EDDIE KINGSTON to compete at Warrior Wrestling 25 and appear at the pre-show fan fest as part of this change. We’re excited to host the Mad King!”