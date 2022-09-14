WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Is PWI's #1 Wrestler Of The Year For 2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 14, 2022

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has announced the #1 wrestler of the year for their PWI500 list:

"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.

Reigns has been in the top 7 every year since 2014. This is his second time being #1, with the first coming in 2016.

The top 10 this year are:

  1. Roman Reigns
  2. Kazuchika Okada
  3. CM Punk
  4. Hangman Page
  5. Bobby Lashley
  6. Cody Rhodes
  7. Bryan Danielson
  8. Vikingo
  9. Big E
  10. Jonathan Gresham


Tags: #roman reigns #wwe

