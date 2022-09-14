Roman Reigns Is PWI's #1 Wrestler Of The Year For 2022

Pro Wrestling Illustrated has announced the #1 wrestler of the year for their PWI500 list:
"The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns.
Reigns has been in the top 7 every year since 2014. This is his second time being #1, with the first coming in 2016.
The top 10 this year are:
As just announced on @BustedOpenRadio, Roman Reigns is again the #1 wrestler in the #PWI500. The 32nd annual "500" list is featured in our latest issue
The digital edition is available now at https://t.co/CBIZbQfbOb pic.twitter.com/XJiDhbbTBR
