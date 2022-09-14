Johnny Gargano Came Back To WWE Because Vince McMahon Is Gone

Johnny Gargano recently spoke with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, where he revealed that it was the regime change from Vince McMahon to Triple H that inspired him to come back to WWE.

"There were conversations, for sure. We'd be dumb not to have those conversations, right? Especially given everything that was going on, the uncertainty around everything, who knows what could happen. That's the crazy thing about the wrestling business. Literally, everything can change in the blink of an eye. The fact that I was able to be incredibly patient and be in no rush to do everything, that's the big gain I had in all this. I could sit back and survey the landscape and make my decision on a timely basis. I didn't have to be like, 'I need a job right now, where am I going to go?' I believe everything happens for a reason. The fact that I was able to have my contract expire in December, have the baby in February, and spend as much time with him as possible and not being in a rush to do things and reach out or say, 'I need to come back now.' From December (2021) to December (2022), I was fine not doing anything. Totally fulfilled not doing anything. Luckily, I have people around me to have conversations, so I didn't have to think about business or wrestling, they can talk about that stuff, and all I can worry about is dad life. I watch everything, I'm a fan of wrestling, and for me, I want to go to the place that not only could utilize me best, but a place where I already have a relationship with Hunter and a lot of people backstage. That was a big thing for me, I'm all about relationships and familiarity. As soon as the change happened, there was only one option in my head."

On when Triple H reached out to him:

"It was pretty quick, I'm trying to think of the exact timeline because it went by pretty fast."

Gargano is now a member of the WWE Monday Night RAW roster.