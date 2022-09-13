Rainbow NXT 2.0. Is Dead: Black And Gold Returns

WWE has announced that the rainbow and colorful NXT 2.0. is no more.

A tweet has been put up on the official NXT Twitter account showing an animation of the rainbow NXT 2.0. logo morphing into a new version of the black and gold NXT logo.

When the announcement was made, the crowd started chanting "black and gold!"

You can see video of them chanting below, as well as the animation of the morphing of the logo.