WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Rainbow NXT 2.0. Is Dead: Black And Gold Returns

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Rainbow NXT 2.0. Is Dead: Black And Gold Returns

WWE has announced that the rainbow and colorful NXT 2.0. is no more.

A tweet has been put up on the official NXT Twitter account showing an animation of the rainbow NXT 2.0. logo morphing into a new version of the black and gold NXT logo.

When the announcement was made, the crowd started chanting "black and gold!"

You can see video of them chanting below, as well as the animation of the morphing of the logo.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78466/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer