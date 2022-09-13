NWA Powerrr Results (9/13/2022)

NWA held their most recent episode of Powerrr on FITE TV.

The results are as follows.

- Pope & Kratos def. Question Mark (Rodney Mack) & KC Roxx

- Aron Stevens attacks Pope after the match. A new Question Mark appears and takes out the old one.

- Bully Ray and Matt Cardona cut dueling promos to set up a tag match pitting Mike Knox & VSK against Bully and a partner.

- Thom Latimeris focused on the world title and calls Bully a good mentor.

- Cyon (w/ Austin Idol) def. Joe Alonzo

- Rolando Freeman discusses beating Matt Cardona

- Queen Bee Match: Max The Impaler, Natalia Markova, & Angelina Love def. Roxy, Ella Envy, & Kenzie Paige

- The new Question Mark says he is Question Mark II, the brother of the original Question Mark.

- Trevor Murdoch says he's bringing ruthless aggression back.

- NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) def. Mims

- Tyrus leaves the title in the ring.