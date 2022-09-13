WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Opens Up About Decision To Retire At 38 Years Old

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently interviewed by Bill Apter of SportsKeeda Wrestling, where he discussed his decision to retire from professional wrestling at the age of 38.

"Believe me, retiring at 38 was the toughest, one of the toughest things I've ever had to do, walk away from the business that I love so much. This is one of the things that I love more than anything in my life. I have my family, and of course, they are very close to me, but professional wrestling, you want to call it Sports Entertainment, it's all the same to me. This is one of my biggest, if not the biggest, passions of my life. So it was very hard for me to walk away at 38 years of age. There is no telling as to what I would have done had everything else played out the same with respect to the development of the character. But you know, things along the way, getting dropped my head forced me to turn into a brawler but god, if I could have had that kind of physicality and you know, that kind of health that I had in my youth. The run would have lasted a lot longer."

Steve Austin remained fully retired until he faced Kevin Owens at this year's WrestleMania.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #stone cold

