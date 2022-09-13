Bully Ray and Mark Henry Get Into Heated Argument Over Opinions Of WWE's Version Of ECW

An argument went down on Busted Open Radio today between Bully Ray and Mark Henry.

The topic of discussion was WWE's version of ECW, nicknamed WWECW by fans.

During the show, Bully Ray said:

“It was awful. I don’t care who was involved with it. It should have never been done again, but Vince [McMahon] was milking every last drop he could get out of that brand.”

Despite not being scheduled to appear on the show, Mark Henry actually called in to interject his defense of the brand.

“I felt disrespected because I took a lot of pride in being the ECW Champion and I wrestled the cream of the crop of the guys that came from ECW. The Tommy Dreamers, the Eddie Guerreros, the Chris Benoits, and there was a bunch of guys on that roster that couldn’t hold my jock. It ain’t got nothing to do with Bully, but you gotta be respectful with the words that you use when it relates to people that took a lot of pride in their work. For me to wake up and turn the show on and hear the ‘watered-down version of ECW’ was very Ryback-like.”

Bully Ray responded:

“WWE’s version of ECW was a watered-down mess. I’m an ECW original, I was in the ring, I was behind the scenes. I’m a pillar of the company. If anybody can say that the WWE version of ECW was a water-downed mess, it’s me. I didn’t say you were a watered-down mess, I didn’t say any talent was a watered-down mess. I said that the brand was, because Vince McMahon took something and he drained it of every last ounce of money that he could get out of it.”

Mark Henry's reply:

“I was the most happy when the WWE acquired it, because I was a fan. The words have a lot power, and ‘watered-down,’ I’m never gonna accept it.”

Bully Ray fired back:

“[Vince] made himself the ECW Champion. That is a watered-down version.”

Mark Henry retorted:

“Once it was acquired, it became a part of my family. I welcomed it in and treated it like my own, which is the way we all should be doing.”

You can listen to the full show below.