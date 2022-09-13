WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Paul Wight Reveals John Cena Was The Only Wrestler In WWE Allowed To "Break The Fourth Wall", Compares AEW & WWE

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Paul Wight was recently interviewed by WNYT.

During the interview, Wight spoke on the differences between WWE and AEW.

"It's different in the fact that it's wrestling oriented. Both companies say that, but there is a difference in how things are presented. WWE does an amazing job in presenting things in this big entertainment spectacle. It's a giant production. AEW gets to the grassroots. We still have incredible production and an incredible production team. It's not so much backstage drama and backstage vignettes. The fourth wall, so to speak, Tony Khan doesn't like that fourth wall. He doesn't like that, 'why is there a camera there catching this conversation and both participants ignore that there is a camera crew there while they are talking top secret information.' It's one of those things that throws you off. If there is a camera there, it's set up in a way that makes sense for a camera to be backstage, but it's more focused on the talent in the ring."

During the interview, Wight also noted that in WWE only John Cena was really allowed to break the fourth wall during promos, and praised Dante Martin and other young stars for their ability and athleticism in the ring.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #wwe #paul wight #john cena #dante martin

