Wardlow Opens Up About Drug & Alcohol Addiction Before AEW Career

Wardlow sat down with The Daily Gazette earlier today, where he spoke about the pandemic era and the effect it had.

“I had just made my dreams come true. I’m finally a professional wrestler on TV, traveling the United States city to city. And then it was taken away from me so quickly. And I remember thinking, ‘Is this really my luck? I finally make my dreams come true, and now the world is over.’”

On if there will be any changes in his career following AEW All Out.

“Absolutely. There’s some changes. I’m just entering a new era in my life. I’m evolving, things are changing. I’ve just become a hungrier, more intense version of myself, and I’m ready to display that and I’m ready to let the rest of the world feel that.”

On his accomplishments thus far: