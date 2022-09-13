Wardlow Opens Up About Drug & Alcohol Addiction Before AEW Career

Wardlow sat down with The Daily Gazette earlier today, where he spoke about the pandemic era and the effect it had.
“I had just made my dreams come true. I’m finally a professional wrestler on TV, traveling the United States city to city. And then it was taken away from me so quickly. And I remember thinking, ‘Is this really my luck? I finally make my dreams come true, and now the world is over.’”
On if there will be any changes in his career following AEW All Out.
“Absolutely. There’s some changes. I’m just entering a new era in my life. I’m evolving, things are changing. I’ve just become a hungrier, more intense version of myself, and I’m ready to display that and I’m ready to let the rest of the world feel that.”
On his accomplishments thus far:
“I have to, on a daily basis, truly remind myself that this is my life. I got started very late. I’m 34, and AEW’s only been around for three years. I went through a lot of negatives in life to get to this point. After 13 years of struggling and depression, drugs, alcohol, everything you could throw at me, only three years of your dreams isn’t enough to reverse all that. There’s days I have to remind myself that, ‘Hey, you’re living your dreams. This is your life now. Everything’s OK.’ It’s powerful, and it’s overwhelming at times, but I thank God multiple times a day, every day, for what my life is today.”
