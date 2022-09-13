WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Teddy Long Recalls Backstage Reaction To CM Punk's 2011 Pipebomb Promo

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Teddy Long Recalls Backstage Reaction To CM Punk's 2011 Pipebomb Promo

Teddy Long was recently interviewed by Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman.

During the interview, Teddy gave insight on the infamous CM Punk Pipebomb promo from 2011.

“If that was scripted or written then I know nothing about it. I never saw anybody give him any papers, you know what I mean? Any scripts to read. Like I said, there may be things that are done backstage, sometimes people don’t know, but I pretty much think it was a shoot. It was real.”

“Everybody was kind of looking at each other like, ‘Did he just say that?’ Because this was all brand new,” Long continued. “We never had anybody to go out on live TV and to just go off on a rant like that and just speak their mind. So it was all brand new. It was all something that we’d never experienced and we’d never heard. So we’re like, ‘Man, this is too much.'”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
