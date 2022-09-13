WWE United States Championship Reportedly About To Become Top Title On WWE Monday Night RAW

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Triple H apparently wants the WWE United States Championship to have more significance in the company.

The report claims that Bobby Lashley's recent victory over The Miz in his defense of the U.S. title in a steel cage match on Raw was part of Triple H's plans to push the belt.

With Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship being part of the SmackDown brand, Triple H is reportedly looking to make the U.S. title as the top title on the Raw brand to skirt around the issue.

If more information on this situation becomes apparent, we will keep you updated.