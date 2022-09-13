WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE United States Championship Reportedly About To Become Top Title On WWE Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

It is being reported by Fightful Select that Triple H apparently wants the WWE United States Championship to have more significance in the company.

The report claims that Bobby Lashley's recent victory over The Miz in his defense of the U.S. title in a steel cage match on Raw was part of Triple H's plans to push the belt.

With Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship being part of the SmackDown brand, Triple H is reportedly looking to make the U.S. title as the top title on the Raw brand to skirt around the issue.

If more information on this situation becomes apparent, we will keep you updated.

Source: FightfulSelect.com
