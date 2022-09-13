AEW Updates Full Gear Promotional Poster To Remove CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Fans on Twitter have noticed some changes to the AEW Full Gear promotional poster.
Below is a link to a tweet that shows the differences of before and after.
You'll notice that CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been removed from the promotional material for the event.
AEW edited the Full gear poster ! pic.twitter.com/kw0GJSfgQJ— Unpaid Critic (@Unpaid__Critic) September 13, 2022
