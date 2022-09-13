WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Updates Full Gear Promotional Poster To Remove CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Fans on Twitter have noticed some changes to the AEW Full Gear promotional poster.

Below is a link to a tweet that shows the differences of before and after.

You'll notice that CM Punk, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks have been removed from the promotional material for the event.


