📸 PHOTO: Officially Licensed WWE Children's T-Shirt Surfaces With Misspelling Of Brock Lesnar's Name

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

In a bit of a lighthearted, funny moment: Twitter user DJDrChef found something interesting at a thrift store: an officially licensed WWE shirt that has Brock Lesnar's name spelled wrong.

The shirt has four superstars on it: Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

However, the shirt mistakenly spelled Lesnar's name as "Brock Lesner."

You can see the photo below.

anyone want a children’s WWE shirt with Brock Lesnar’s name spelled wrong LMK pic.twitter.com/l8tDVJe1Pd — Dr. Scientist (@DJDrChef) September 13, 2022

There have been other incidents of things like this happening, such as an official TNA Wrestling t-shirt that mistakenly wrote "RDV" instead of "RVD" for Rob Van Dam.

You can see that shirt below.