📸 PHOTO: Officially Licensed WWE Children's T-Shirt Surfaces With Misspelling Of Brock Lesnar's Name

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

In a bit of a lighthearted, funny moment: Twitter user DJDrChef found something interesting at a thrift store: an officially licensed WWE shirt that has Brock Lesnar's name spelled wrong.

The shirt has four superstars on it: Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

However, the shirt mistakenly spelled Lesnar's name as "Brock Lesner."

You can see the photo below.

There have been other incidents of things like this happening, such as an official TNA Wrestling t-shirt that mistakenly wrote "RDV" instead of "RVD" for Rob Van Dam.

You can see that shirt below.


