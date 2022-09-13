📸 PHOTO: Officially Licensed WWE Children's T-Shirt Surfaces With Misspelling Of Brock Lesnar's Name

In a bit of a lighthearted, funny moment: Twitter user DJDrChef found something interesting at a thrift store: an officially licensed WWE shirt that has Brock Lesnar's name spelled wrong.
The shirt has four superstars on it: Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, John Cena and Brock Lesnar.
However, the shirt mistakenly spelled Lesnar's name as "Brock Lesner."
You can see the photo below.
anyone want a children’s WWE shirt with Brock Lesnar’s name spelled wrong LMK pic.twitter.com/l8tDVJe1Pd— Dr. Scientist (@DJDrChef) September 13, 2022
There have been other incidents of things like this happening, such as an official TNA Wrestling t-shirt that mistakenly wrote "RDV" instead of "RVD" for Rob Van Dam.
You can see that shirt below.
Thinking of the time TNA once put an RDV shirt on their web store. pic.twitter.com/IoeYgT5F1k— Sin City Screwball (@ScrewballSq) July 21, 2021
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com