Dolph Ziggler Reveals How Much Triple H Has Helped Him Throughout His Career

Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on the In The Kliq podcast, where he spoke about Triple H becoming the man in charge in WWE.

“Triple H has been in the system from start to finish, helping young guys out in NXT, helping us out backstage, hell, even when I was in the Spirit Squad 15 years ago, he and Shawn Michaels were helping us out. So I think it's a great fit. That's the guy to do it. It'll be a fun way to just switch things up a little bit for us. But I mean, we're surrounded by some of the greatest minds in the world. We're very lucky, my — I would say, teammates, because we all kind of work together to put on this awesome show. There's something special about having all this talent, all these Superstars, all these great minds behind the scenes, and when it comes together as this group effort, it can become something special. It's the greatest thing in the freakin’ world when it goes great for us.”

Ziggler continued.