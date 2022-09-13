Dolph Ziggler Reveals How Much Triple H Has Helped Him Throughout His Career

Dolph Ziggler was recently a guest on the In The Kliq podcast, where he spoke about Triple H becoming the man in charge in WWE.
“Triple H has been in the system from start to finish, helping young guys out in NXT, helping us out backstage, hell, even when I was in the Spirit Squad 15 years ago, he and Shawn Michaels were helping us out. So I think it's a great fit. That's the guy to do it. It'll be a fun way to just switch things up a little bit for us. But I mean, we're surrounded by some of the greatest minds in the world. We're very lucky, my — I would say, teammates, because we all kind of work together to put on this awesome show. There's something special about having all this talent, all these Superstars, all these great minds behind the scenes, and when it comes together as this group effort, it can become something special. It's the greatest thing in the freakin’ world when it goes great for us.”
Ziggler continued.
“I haven't really noticed anything different. Everyone's like, ‘Oh, cool. We have someone else who's calling the shots.’ But, it's still all this group/team effort where everyone's pitching an idea. Like I said a second ago, there are so many awesome minds behind the scenes that help us out with things. There's a reason that some of us, even myself 18 years in, can come out looking good every night and make something happen, have some story advance or make some match awesome. It's not just because we're great. We have these minds behind the scenes. So we're all waiting, like, ‘Hey, is this going to be different, are things going to change?’ What's happened is I haven't noticed anything personally, I just think we've had a really fun time and it stayed a group effort and I really think that when you have this team put together like we do, behind the scenes and in front of the camera, that we can do anything.”
