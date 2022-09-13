WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Sammy Guevara Says He's The "Real Pillar" Of AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Sammy Guevara has put up another one of his vlogs, and this one featured an unaired promo from AEW.

In it, he had this to say:

"I just beat Darby Allin, one of the pillars, two of us. Who is the real pillar? Everybody talks about Max [MJF], everybody talks about Jungle Boy, Darby. Who is the real fucking pillar of this place? I've been here since day one and I've seen so many guys come and go. So many guys come and go. Guys on the trucks, I'm not on the truck. How many figures do I have? I've got one. Moxley, how many do you have? How many posters are you on? I've been here since day one and I don't get the respect I deserve. Not from anybody back there in the back, not anybody in the locker room, nowhere. Not from the fans, these ungrateful fans. I brought happiness and y'all turned on me. Screw it. I don't need y'all, I never needed y'all. I only needed myself. This Wednesday, Tournament of Champions, when I beat Moxley and I win this whole Tournament of Champions, everything is going to change for me. I'm going to get what I always should have got, the recognition. I should've got everything I deserve. I'm not here because I got fired from somewhere else, I'm here because I want to be. I'm not asking for my release, I want to be here. I didn't have to go to work here today, I had the week off, but here I am putting out five-star matches that I don't even get the recognition for. After I win this World Title, everything is going to change."

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #sammy guevara

