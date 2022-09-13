WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ricardo Rodriguez Opens Up About Struggles With Alcohol Addiction & His Recovery

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Ricardo Rodriguez was recently interviewed by FOX43.com, where he opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction.

“An unfortunate downside to all the traveling and life we led was the addiction side of the ‘rock and roll lifestyle,’ of being on television, and what happens when the lights go out.” He also recalled how he once woke up on a detox center, “One day I woke up in San Antonio, Texas and I woke up in a hospital in a detox center. I don’t know how I got there. I ended up reaching out on social media, on Twitter, that I needed to get help.”

Rodriguez was able to get the help he needed and recover, and had this to say:

“Wrestling saved my life and it gave me a purpose and it gave me a sense. Whether as time went on, that was [to] perform in front of others or teach others how to live a certain dream they always wanted to do, and that’s professional wrestling.”

If you are struggling with addiction, please seek some form of help for it. Figure out what you have to do to start the healing process and escape from it, because addiction is very common and it's an easy thing to fall into. It's not a reflection of yourself, it's merely what you used to try to cope with the struggles of everyday life. But there are alternate solutions, and addiction doesn't have to be forever.

Take care of yourselves, everybody. At the end of the day, you're all you got. You owe it to yourself to be happy.

Source: fox43.com
Tags: #ricardo rodriguez

