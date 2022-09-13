WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Teddy Long Was Shocked To Find Out About Vince McMahon's Allegations, But Not So Much About Johnny Ace Being Involved

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

During an interview with Wrestling Inc., Teddy Long gave his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and the accusations leveraged against him before his departure.

“I’ve never experienced none of that. When this came out about Vince and stuff, it was really a shock to me. To know him — and I guess I didn’t know him — but, I mean, to be around him as long as I was and to just see how professional and how business he was, I’m saying I just would have never thought that.”

Teddy continued.

“I never will forget that [WWE commentator] Michael Cole told me one time that wrestling was Vince’s life. I was on Vince’s plane at the time and Michael Cole told me that Vince will talk about wrestling when we take off and he will talk about it until we land. And that’s exactly what he did. We talked about wrestling that whole flight. So, that’s why I think him being away is, like I said, he’s been doing this for so many years, so to step away like that it’s got to take a lot out of it.”

It seems Teddy doesn't have the same respect for John Laurinaitis, however.

“With John Laurinaitis, it’s karma. Karma will come back to get you. Laurinaitis was never a big fan of mine. He was laughing and grinning in my face, but he hated my guts.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #teddy long #vince mcmahon #john laurinaitis

