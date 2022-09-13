CZW Announces Return Of Tournament Of Death For October

Combat Zone Wrestling has announced the return of the Tournament of Death, which will take place on Saturday, October 29th in Townsend, Delaware.
The four entrances already announced are as follows:
* Necro Butcher
* Mickie Knuckles
* Otis Cogar
* Bobby Beverly
Another entrant for the tournament will be announced later today. We'll keep you posted.
CZW presents “Tournament of Death 2022”
Saturday, 10/29
179 Ebenezer Church Rd, Townsend, DE
Bell: 2pm
TIX: https://t.co/3FVH9bjzNe
