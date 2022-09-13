WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
CZW Announces Return Of Tournament Of Death For October

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Combat Zone Wrestling has announced the return of the Tournament of Death, which will take place on Saturday, October 29th in Townsend, Delaware.

The four entrances already announced are as follows:

* Necro Butcher
* Mickie Knuckles
* Otis Cogar
* Bobby Beverly

Another entrant for the tournament will be announced later today. We'll keep you posted.


