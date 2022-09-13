WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Tonight's AEW Dark Match Card (September 13th, 2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Dark.

The scheduled matches are...

AEW Dark (9/13)

- Peter Avalon vs. Danhausen

- Matt Sydal & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi

- Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley

- Diamante & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Queen Aminata

- Matt Hardy vs. Angelico

