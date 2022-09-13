Tonight's AEW Dark Match Card (September 13th, 2022)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for tonight's episode of AEW Dark.
The scheduled matches are...
AEW Dark (9/13)
- Peter Avalon vs. Danhausen
- Matt Sydal & Dante Martin vs. Ryan Nemeth & Cezar Bononi
- Penelope Ford vs. Alice Crowley
- Diamante & Emi Sakura vs. Skye Blue & Queen Aminata
- Matt Hardy vs. Angelico
