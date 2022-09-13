Eric Bischoff Criticizes How Tony Khan Announced Vacating AEW Championship & Trios Championships

Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast to give his opinion on how Tony Khan handled stripping CM Punk of the AEW World Heavyweight Championship and The Elite of the AEW Trios Championships.

“I wish Tony had said something other than just saying he ‘vacated the titles’ because you can’t assume everyone on the show is following on the internet. You have to mention what’s going on.” Bischoff added, “To casual fans who didn’t watch anything or know anything, now you don’t know.”