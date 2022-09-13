Brian Myers Has No Plans On Leaving Wrestling For Quite A Long Time

Brian Myers was recently a guest on Gimme A Hull Yeah, where he was asked if he's thought about what his legacy will be in pro wrestling.
"Not at the moment, not something I'm thinking about. My five-year-old daughter just started to take interest in wrestling when she previously hadn't, and she's been asking me so many questions. One of them she asked recently was when I was going to stop wrestling. I was like, I don't want to stop until I'm at least 50, and even then I'll assess the situation. I've got a long ways to go before I start thinking about my legacy. Ultimately, what's important to me is the respect of my colleagues. That's kind of it."
On if he thinks he has anything left to accomplish in wrestling:
"The last thing for me, and I have accomplished so much and I have a lot on my bucket list. It's tough, sometimes promoters will hit me up for an Indie show, 'what do you want to do?' I'd rather be home with my wife and kids at this point, but I do think that a Brian Myers world title reign is the last thing. That's it."
