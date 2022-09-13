FTR To Defend IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Against Aussie Open At NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that FTR will defend their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) at NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 on Saturday, October 1st, 2022.
The event will take place inside the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London, England.
OFFICIAL— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) September 12, 2022
Royal Quest II Night 1 October 1
London, Crystal Palace
IWGP TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS
FTR (@CashWheelerFTR & @DaxFTR) vs Aussie Open (@kylefletcherpro & @DUNKZILLADavis)
Get the last tickets NOW!https://t.co/T3HvGiMv15#njpw #RoyalQuest pic.twitter.com/MRKybUVL3z
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com