FTR To Defend IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships Against Aussie Open At NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that FTR will defend their IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships against STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher) at NJPW Royal Quest II Night 1 on Saturday, October 1st, 2022.

The event will take place inside the Crystal Palace Indoor Arena in London, England.


Tags: #njpw #iwgp #dax harwood #cash wheeler #mark davis #kyle fletcher

