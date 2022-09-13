Ted DiBiase Sends Heartfelt Message Thanking Vince McMahon For His Career

"The Million Dollar Man" Ted Dibiase was recently interviewed by Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he sent a very heartfelt message to Vince McMahon.

"Thank you. Thank you for the biggest break in my life. I've never known a man more dedicated to what he does, and passionate about what he does, than watching you. You are a man driven. I've heard you say it, He said, 'I just absolutely love what I do and what he loves to do, I mean, he took wrestling to a plateau that I don't think anybody ever could have. So thank you Vince, very, very much."