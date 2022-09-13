WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ted DiBiase Sends Heartfelt Message Thanking Vince McMahon For His Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Ted DiBiase Sends Heartfelt Message Thanking Vince McMahon For His Career

"The Million Dollar Man" Ted Dibiase was recently interviewed by Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, where he sent a very heartfelt message to Vince McMahon.

"Thank you. Thank you for the biggest break in my life. I've never known a man more dedicated to what he does, and passionate about what he does, than watching you. You are a man driven. I've heard you say it, He said, 'I just absolutely love what I do and what he loves to do, I mean, he took wrestling to a plateau that I don't think anybody ever could have. So thank you Vince, very, very much."

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #ted dibiase #vince mcmahon

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78435/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer