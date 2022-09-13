Claudio Castagnoli Praises Ricky Steamboat

Claudio Castagnoli was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he revealed how much of an influence Ricky Steamboat had on his career.

“I watched so much Ricky Steamboat back in my ROH days, actually. Because that was one of my first times I was a babyface, and I was like, ‘What better babyface to watch than Ricky Steamboat?’ And I got like a 12 or 13 DVD collection of the best of Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat. And he’s amazing, I mean the way he moves in the ring, and the way he makes the audience feel, it’s second to none.

“And then when I got to go to FCW, he was there as a coach. And you know, to learn from him firsthand was just really cool. And then also, [it was] very special because you watch somebody on TV so much, and he’s there showing it to you… and he still looks great! He’s 70 years old, and he still looks fantastic. So that always makes me very happy when you see some of your idols or the people you look up to that are now older and they still are doing great. Gives me hope!”