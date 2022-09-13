WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jimmy Korderas Criticizes MJF For Referencing WWE In Last Wednesday's Promo On Dynamite

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 13, 2022

Jimmy Korderas took to his Reffin' Rant series to share his opinion on MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite, which referenced WWE heavily.

“I know I’ve talked about this in the past, but you don’t want to repeat the mistakes that others made previously going forward into the future trying to grow your business… Look, a big debate about the promo from MJF on Wednesday night: yes he was fantastic on the mic, and he hit home, but all those references to the other company, and The Game and all that sort of stuff. It draws big time attention to the other company. Especially coming from one of your biggest stars, who that audience knows all the inside ‘behind-the-curtain’ goings on about him, and possibly reaching out to the other side or them reaching out to him, and all this sort of stuff.

“Look, ignore the other team, because that was the biggest downfall for this company right here [WCW] when they were in competition with the WWE, they didn’t ignore them, they kept referencing them,” he said. “Ignore them, stick to your business, and grow your audience that way.”

Source: 411Mania.com
