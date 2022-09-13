Eric Bischoff On Where CM Punk Was Right & Wrong In AEW All Out Media Scrum Incident

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff touched on the topic of CM Punk's post-All Out media scrum rant against the EVPs of AEW and his former friend Colt Cabana.
“Let’s just go through an exercise here. Let’s say that the Young Bucks were leaking internal information about what was going on behind the scenes in AEW, that they were leaking that information to Dave Meltzer. I don’t blame Punk for being pissed off about that. That’s chickenshit, juvenile, high school bullshit, if indeed that happened. I wouldn’t blame Punk for being hot. What I blame him for is the way he handled it in humiliating Tony Khan as a way to vent. That’s my issue with Punk. Even if that actually happened and the Young Bucks actually leaked information to Dave Meltzer and he published that information as a way to get heat on Punk, I completely believe that could’ve happened. Still doesn’t give Punk the right to do what he did, to take millions of dollars each year from AEW and completely trash the company in the process. For that reason, I would get rid of Punk, regardless of what happened that caused that reaction. Punk’s action was far more egregious than the alleged circumstances that caused it. So, Punk would have to go under any circumstance. I would never, ever let a guy that buried me and my company while taking millions of dollars from me, I would never let him on television again with a live mic or an interview with a live mic. I wouldn’t want him to be around. I just can’t imagine the scenario where you would keep that guy around. I cannot imagine one."
On a possible legal situation between Punk and AEW:
“If they do, it’s just a guess having been involved in litigation that they’re keeping him around until they can determine – they meaning AEW – that from a legal perspective, they are bulletproof. Otherwise, you got this disgruntled piece of shit named CM Punk……and now, you’ve got AEW that has two executive vice presidents because that’s what the Young Bucks are, involved in a physical confrontation with a disgruntled piece of shit who now has a torn tricep. I submit that perhaps he got that torn tricep stuffing his fucking face with twinkies in that scrum. But you’ve got a potential legal issue on your hands, and a big one. If Punk can maintain he was hurt inside of the ring, then there was a physical confrontation and now he’s gotta have surgery and may not be able to wrestle again, and oh by the way, he’s making millions of dollars a year. If he can’t wrestle again, some attorney is gonna say, ‘He had at least 10 solid years left in his career because look at Chris Jericho, look at this guy who is over 50 years old.’ So, it’s about a 50-million-dollar lawsuit. That’s gonna be a mess. If they keep him around and don’t fire him, it’s because they’re trying to navigate that. That’s my guess.”
