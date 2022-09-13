Eric Bischoff On Where CM Punk Was Right & Wrong In AEW All Out Media Scrum Incident

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff touched on the topic of CM Punk's post-All Out media scrum rant against the EVPs of AEW and his former friend Colt Cabana.

“Let’s just go through an exercise here. Let’s say that the Young Bucks were leaking internal information about what was going on behind the scenes in AEW, that they were leaking that information to Dave Meltzer. I don’t blame Punk for being pissed off about that. That’s chickenshit, juvenile, high school bullshit, if indeed that happened. I wouldn’t blame Punk for being hot. What I blame him for is the way he handled it in humiliating Tony Khan as a way to vent. That’s my issue with Punk. Even if that actually happened and the Young Bucks actually leaked information to Dave Meltzer and he published that information as a way to get heat on Punk, I completely believe that could’ve happened. Still doesn’t give Punk the right to do what he did, to take millions of dollars each year from AEW and completely trash the company in the process. For that reason, I would get rid of Punk, regardless of what happened that caused that reaction. Punk’s action was far more egregious than the alleged circumstances that caused it. So, Punk would have to go under any circumstance. I would never, ever let a guy that buried me and my company while taking millions of dollars from me, I would never let him on television again with a live mic or an interview with a live mic. I wouldn’t want him to be around. I just can’t imagine the scenario where you would keep that guy around. I cannot imagine one."

On a possible legal situation between Punk and AEW: