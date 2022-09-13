Backstage News On Kenny Omega's AEW Contract

AEW could add a number of months to Kenny Omega’s contract when it expires for the time he has been due to injury.

Omega is an Executive Vice President of the company and is currently serving a suspension for his involvement in the backstage fight with CM Punk at All Out. Omega also spent much of 2022 out recovering from injuries and surgery.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer noted the following:

“Kenny’s contract is up in February but they will likely add the 9-10 months for his being out, so likely end of 2023. “Young Bucks deal is up around Jan. 1, 2024, give or take a week. But not earlier. I don’t know the actual date of signing but they couldn’t have signed until Jan. 1.”

Omega's current contract will expire on February 1, 2023, if it is not extended.

