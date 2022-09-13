Big WWE Superstar Seemingly Written Off Television

It would appear following Monday's WWE RAW, Edge was written off television.
During the broadcast, Edge faced went up against Dominik Mysterio in singles action. The match ended with a disqualification following the Judgment Day’s interference. Edge’s leg was then attacked with a steel chair.
On the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted the following about Edge's current contract:
"The thing with Edge though is, because he’s got a limited contract so he’s not around weekly, it felt like this was another injury angle."
⚡ WWE Monday Night RAW (9/12/2022) Results
Here are your results for WWE Monday Night RAW for September 12th, 2022: courtesy of our friend Mike Hogan of Rajah.com! Welcome to Monday [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 12, 2022 11:46PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com