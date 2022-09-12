WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Pretty Deadly To Defend NXT Tag Team Championships Against The Creed Brothers In Cage Match On WWE NXT 2.0.

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

WWE has announced on tonight's Monday Night RAW that Pretty Deadly will take on The Creed Brothers in a steel cage match on WWE NXT 2.0. tomorrow night on USA Network, defending their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.

You can see the official Twitter announcement below.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

