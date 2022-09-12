Pretty Deadly To Defend NXT Tag Team Championships Against The Creed Brothers In Cage Match On WWE NXT 2.0.

WWE has announced on tonight's Monday Night RAW that Pretty Deadly will take on The Creed Brothers in a steel cage match on WWE NXT 2.0. tomorrow night on USA Network, defending their WWE NXT Tag Team Championships.
You can see the official Twitter announcement below.
BREAKING NEWS: As announced on #WWERaw, YOU voted and #PrettyDeadly will defend the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles against @JuliusCreedWWE & @BrutusCreedwwe in a Steel Cage Match!— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 13, 2022
And that match will kick off #WWENXT 2.0 tomorrow night at 8/7c on @USA_Network!
