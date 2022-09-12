WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE Monday Night RAW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

Dakota Kai & IYO SKY Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE Monday Night RAW

We have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions!

On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to win the coveted titles.


Tags: #wwe #dakota kai #iyo sky #bailey #raquel rodriguez #aliyah

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78422/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer