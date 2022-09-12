Dakota Kai & IYO SKY Win WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on WWE Monday Night RAW

We have new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions!
On tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. They defeated Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah to win the coveted titles.
#AndNew WWE Women's TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!@ImKingKota & #IYOSKY have done it! #DAMAGECTRL have won it. @itsBayleyWWE celebrating all the while.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/jD3mRJH4cp— WWE (@WWE) September 13, 2022
