Omos Says WWE Is A Lot More Laid Back Now That "The Old Man" Isn't There

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

Omos was recently a guest on Say Less, where he spoke about what it's like not having Vince McMahon around backstage in WWE.

“It’s weird. Not seeing the old man every day because the last two years I was on, I saw him every day, and now Hunter is there. Hunter is one of us. He’s one of the boys. A lot of us have that trust because he has similar experiences as us. We trust him. It’s been a lot more laid back. He’s very involved. He’s down at rehearsals, working with talent, he’s very hands-on.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #omos

