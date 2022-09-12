WWE Network Schedule For The Week Of September 12th, 2022

WWE has announced the lineup for the next week of new additions to the WWE Network on Peacock.
This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network
Monday, Sept. 12
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Monday Night Raw (8/15/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (9/13/22)
Thursday, Sept. 15
This Week in WWE
Friday, Sept. 16
Best of WWE: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 17
WWE Main Event (8/29/22)
ICW Whit’s Occurin’
PROGRESS Chapter 140
wXw Dead End 2022
Sunday, Sept. 18
Friday Night SmackDown (8/19/22)**
