WWE Network Schedule For The Week Of September 12th, 2022

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

WWE has announced the lineup for the next week of new additions to the WWE Network on Peacock.

This Week’s Schedule
** = available on the Free Version of WWE Network

Monday, Sept. 12
Raw Talk** – 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Sept. 14
Monday Night Raw (8/15/22)**
WWE’s The Bump** – 1 p.m. ET
WWE NXT (9/13/22)

Thursday, Sept. 15
This Week in WWE

Friday, Sept. 16
Best of WWE: Celebrating Hispanic Heritage
NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 17
WWE Main Event (8/29/22)
ICW Whit’s Occurin’
PROGRESS Chapter 140
wXw Dead End 2022

Sunday, Sept. 18
Friday Night SmackDown (8/19/22)**

Source: wwe.com
