Dolph Ziggler Reveals What Goals He Has Left In Wrestling

Dolph Ziggler was recently interviewed on Casual Conversations with The Classic, where he was asked if he had anything left on his bucket list he wants to accomplish.

“When it comes to, I don’t know, like championships and moments, no. But a long time ago, a little bit after I won the Money in the Bank contract, I had an idea to where, it was like 2013, that I could, and I was still getting good, I wasn’t great, but I was getting good. I had an idea that maybe I could cash that in and have one more match with Shawn Michaels or something. So I thought that would be kinda neat."

"When it comes to now, 2022, it’s just finding someone, like a Theory, who’s quickly picking it up, crushing it, and be able to have some time on the weekends, live event matches where we don’t have to go to commercial in 90 seconds, we have 25-30 minutes, and you beat him down, and you see what he could do and you see if he could pass that onto someone else when you’re done. So things like that are much more important to me, leaving the business better than when you started and actually have a meaningful impact on not just young talent or talent the same age or even talent that are older than me. Being able to know that no matter what the win-loss record is out there, no matter what fans online say, everyone in that locker room says this is the guy I want leading my platoon, putting the company on his back, putting me over his shoulder and passing it on to the next generation."