"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Told The Undertaker Nobody Else Would Have Been Able To Make That Character Work

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin was recently interviewed by Bill Apter for SportsKeeda, where he was asked if he believed any other performer besides Mark Calloway could have made The Undertaker character work.

“If they had given that gimmick to anybody else, and I’ve told Mark this to his face, it might have lasted two years, maybe three, and then it would have just fell off and nobody would have been able to do it like he did. It was a once in a lifetime thing where they caught lightening in a bottle, and I knew Mark was going to be a star when we stunk out the Sportatorium, he was working as the Punisher and I was Stunning Steve, or whatever he was called. Mark is an amazing talent and for him to be able to make that run and make those micro-adjustments to that character and stay in touch with that fanbase, and always at the top, and if not at the top, very near the top, to keep himself in that position for Vince to use as he did, a friggin’ master.”

On if he ever thought The Rock would become the megastar he is now: