Dutch Mantell Blames Tony Khan For AEW All Out Media Scrum Incident

During the latest episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the topic of the controversy with AEW's All Out post-show media scrum came up, with Dutch giving his thoughts on who he believes is at fault for it happening.

“Well, Tony worked himself into a shoot here, that’s what they did. He let that locker room dissent fester and fester, and fester. Then it finally come up into this big blister, and all it needed was a little prick and it’s going to go everywhere. And that’s what happens.”

On the Young Bucks allegedly kicking down CM Punk's door.