Jerry "The King" Lawler To Get A&E WWE Legends Episode Based On His Career

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

Jerry Lawler was recently a guest on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, where he revealed that he'll be getting an episode of A&E's WWE Legends about himself.

"The A&E people were in town and they are doing a documentary for next season. They are doing my documentary for A&E. We had the Batmobile out, driving it over to the Midsouth Coliseum where we had all those famous matches and all that sort of stuff. It's always fun to get the Batmobile out. I love looking over and people's faces when they look over in their car and all of a sudden the Batmobile is sitting beside them at a red light."

Jerry Lawler Set To Be Honored By The Cauliflower Alley Club

Jerry Lawler will be honored by the Cauliflower Alley Club it was announced today by President Brian Blair. Check out the official announcem [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 28, 2022 07:44PM

Source: fightful.com
