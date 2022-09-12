Jerry "The King" Lawler To Get A&E WWE Legends Episode Based On His Career

Jerry Lawler was recently a guest on the Johnny Dare Morning Show, where he revealed that he'll be getting an episode of A&E's WWE Legends about himself.

"The A&E people were in town and they are doing a documentary for next season. They are doing my documentary for A&E. We had the Batmobile out, driving it over to the Midsouth Coliseum where we had all those famous matches and all that sort of stuff. It's always fun to get the Batmobile out. I love looking over and people's faces when they look over in their car and all of a sudden the Batmobile is sitting beside them at a red light."