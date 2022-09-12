WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Starrcast Files Trademark For "SuperClash"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

On September 7th, Starrcast filed to trademark "SuperClash."

For fans unaware, the American Wrestling Assocation promoted several Superclash events in the 1980s. Many legends have passed through that event, so it will be interesting to see what kind of retrospect a new SuperClash event will have in the future.

The filing reads as follows:

Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #starrcast

