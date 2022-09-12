Starrcast Files Trademark For "SuperClash"

On September 7th, Starrcast filed to trademark "SuperClash."
For fans unaware, the American Wrestling Assocation promoted several Superclash events in the 1980s. Many legends have passed through that event, so it will be interesting to see what kind of retrospect a new SuperClash event will have in the future.
The filing reads as follows:
Hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainers in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
