AEW Files Trademark On "House of Black"

Despite Malakai Black's departure from AEW, a trademark has been filed on House of Black.
The filling reads:
Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.
Brody King & Buddy Matthews will be in action on the September 12th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.
⚡ Malakai Black Reportedly Released By AEW
Fightful Select is reporting Malakai Black has been released from All Elite Wrestling according to a number of sources. AEW has not official [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 07, 2022 02:21PM
