WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Files Trademark On "House of Black"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 12, 2022

AEW Files Trademark On "House of Black"

Despite Malakai Black's departure from AEW, a trademark has been filed on House of Black.

The filling reads:

Mark For: HOUSE OF BLACK trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of beanies; Hats; Shirts; T-shirts.

Brody King & Buddy Matthews will be in action on the September 12th episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.

Malakai Black Reportedly Released By AEW

Fightful Select is reporting Malakai Black has been released from All Elite Wrestling according to a number of sources. AEW has not official [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 07, 2022 02:21PM

Source: Fightful.com
Tags: #aew #brody king #buddy matthews

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78411/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer