Rhea Ripley To Get New Entrance Music From Chris Motionless of Motionless In White

Chris Motionless of Motionless In White has announced on Twitter that he's working on a new theme song for Rhea Ripley.
Huge announcement! I am so beyond thrilled to reveal that I had the honor of working with @WWE recording the vocals for @RheaRipley_WWE’s new entrance theme “Demon In Your Dreams.” It will be available worldwide on @Spotify, @AppleMusic and @YouTube next Monday, September 19. pic.twitter.com/sz4hMkQaq4— Chris Motionless (@ChrisMotionless) September 12, 2022
